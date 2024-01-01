$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HT615200
- Mileage 209,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
In Excellent Condition
Beautifully detailed 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD has just arrived on our lot and is available now! The drivetrain on this ‘17 is a 3.6L 6cyl engine paired with an AWD drivetrain.
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
The interior options are loaded, and include features such as:
- Driver power adjustable seats
- Heated front seats
- DVD
- Leather Interior
- PDC (parking distance control) Back up camera
- Remote start and Push Button Start
- Cruise control
- 7 Alpine speakers Premium sound system: Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth and satellite radio.
- voice command/recognition,
- Rear air conditioning.
- 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Full Time All-Wheel Drive
and Many more…
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Guy Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Guy Inc
The Car Guy Inc
Call Dealer
204-255-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-255-1297