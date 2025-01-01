Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

185,675 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12113138

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1737503583
  2. 1737503583
  3. 1737503583
  4. 1737503583
  5. 1737503583
  6. 1737503584
  7. 1737503583
  8. 1737503583
  9. 1737503583
  10. 1737503583
  11. 1737503583
  12. 1737503583
  13. 1737503583
  14. 1737503583
  15. 1737503583
  16. 1737503583
  17. 1737503583
  18. 1737503583
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG4HT594491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HT594491
  • Mileage 185,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 284,600 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac G6 2dr Conv GT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2008 Pontiac G6 2dr Conv GT 154,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Dodge Dart 4dr Sdn SXT 154,200 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey