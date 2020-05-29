Menu
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2017 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

  • 21,609KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5166878
  • Stock #: 24463
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1HT565909
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Original Dodge MSRP $29,635, our price $19,888* Experience the great options in this Red Dodge Journey. Includes features such as 7 passenger seating, air conditioning, heated mirror, cruise control, power windows and door locks, and tons more! ASK US HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING

