2017 Dodge Journey

$22,887 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 6 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7323515

7323515 Stock #: F43G35

F43G35 VIN: 3C4PDDFG4HT548984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pitch Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,633 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.