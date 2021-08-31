Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

108,784 KM

Details Description Features

$16,664

+ tax & licensing
$16,664

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Local Trade

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg Accident Free | Low Kilometers | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$16,664

+ taxes & licensing

108,784KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7755279
  Stock #: F47V6A
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB8HT593934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47V6A
  • Mileage 108,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
At Birchwood Credit Solutions, we have the experience and resources to get you into not only a safe and reliable vehicle, but one you can afford and be happy with. Our pre-owned vehicles are tested and inspected to meet the highest standards for stress-free car ownership. And, with our exclusive Buy Here Pay Here® in-house financing available, we work with you one-on-one to get you into a vehicle that fits your personal needs and your budget.

-Options for no money down
-Flexible payment plans
-We report positive payments to both major credit bureaus
-Warranty included
-Birchwood Automotive Group Roadside Assistance included

Its the difference between credit and credit from someone whos credible. Call now to speak to a credit specialist: 1-877-676-7914

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

