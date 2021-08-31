2017 Dodge Journey

$24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 6 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7906215

7906215 Stock #: 21563

21563 VIN: 3C4PDDFG4HT549004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Pearl White Tri-coat]

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21563

Mileage 100,670 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.