2017 Dodge Journey

$20,998 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 1 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8083885

8083885 Stock #: F4C4E6

F4C4E6 VIN: 3C4PDCAB3HT520406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C4E6

Mileage 30,118 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 4.28 Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 77 L Fuel Tank 1003# Maximum Payload 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs) Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder 4.3" Touchscreen Driver visor vanity mirror Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.