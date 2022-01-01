2017 Dodge Journey

Real Kilometers! Don't think twice on this one!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
77 L Fuel Tank
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,270 kgs (5,005 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
4.3" Touchscreen
Driver visor vanity mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
