Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

84,344 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8555930
  2. 8555930
  3. 8555930
  4. 8555930
  5. 8555930
  6. 8555930
  7. 8555930
  8. 8555930
Contact Seller

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

84,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8555930
  • Stock #: 22190
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG3HT670637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Pearl White Tri-coat]
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22190
  • Mileage 84,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2016 Buick Verano Co...
 60,881 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX+
 149,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 126,955 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory