2017 Dodge Journey

112,175 KM

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

GT

GT

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

112,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9180325
  Stock #: 5372
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG7HT535372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 5372
  • Mileage 112,175 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER, AIRBAGS, KEYLESS GO, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, AM/FM/CD, MP3 CAPABILITY, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CARGO COVER, REMOTE START, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER DRIVER SEAT, ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, ROOF LUGGAGE RACK, FOG LIGHTS, POWER MIRRORS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, HEATED MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Engine: 6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L
112175 KMS

$CALL
$15,888
$23,888

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

