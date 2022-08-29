2017 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 1 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9180325

9180325 Stock #: 5372

5372 VIN: 3C4PDDFG7HT535372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 5372

Mileage 112,175 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.