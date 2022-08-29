$24,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
SXT | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Backup Camera |
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,439 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents 1 Owner Backup Camera Remote Start Navigation Bluetooth 8.4'' Touchscreen Rear Seat Video Group Park Assist System 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Universal Garage Door Opener Push Start Keyless Entry Trailer Sway Control USB Port Premium Cloth Seats 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet And More! Odometer is 48604 kilometers below market average! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Vehicle Features
