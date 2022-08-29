Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

57,439 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
SXT | No Accidents | 1 Owner | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

57,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9230584
  • Stock #: P10514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,439 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents 1 Owner Backup Camera Remote Start Navigation Bluetooth 8.4'' Touchscreen Rear Seat Video Group Park Assist System 3 Month SiriusXM Subscription Universal Garage Door Opener Push Start Keyless Entry Trailer Sway Control USB Port Premium Cloth Seats 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet And More! Odometer is 48604 kilometers below market average! FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
Jazz Blue Pearl
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Remote Start System
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Garmin Navigation System For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier A/C ...

Buy From Home Available

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

