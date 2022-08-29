2017 Dodge Journey

$24,980 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9230584

9230584 Stock #: P10514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo Area Cover Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Jazz Blue Pearl CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Remote Start System BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD) RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD) 6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD) REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Garmin Navigation System For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier A/C ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.