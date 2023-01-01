2017 Dodge Journey

$20,877 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9592540

9592540 Stock #: F4XMYD

F4XMYD VIN: 3C4PDDGG1HT585506

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Performance Suspension Stainless steel exhaust Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 79 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Bright dual exhaust tips Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Wheels: 19" x 7" Hyper Black Aluminum Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Park-Sense rear park assist system 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Illuminated Front Cupholder Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 368w Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.