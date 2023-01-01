Menu
Recent Arrival!

AWD.

Gray 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
 * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

97,799KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J8XHBB32600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24K4A02A
  • Mileage 97,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

AWD.

Gray 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

