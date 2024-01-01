Menu
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : 
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2017 Ford Edge

186,447 KM

Details Description

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 11369591
  2. 11369591
  3. 11369591
  4. 11369591
  5. 11369591
  6. 11369591
  7. 11369591
Contact Seller

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,447KM
VIN 2FMPK3J95HBB17618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 186,447 KM

Vehicle Description


McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

