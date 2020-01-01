Menu
2017 Ford Edge

Sport AWD - NAVIGATION/REVERSE CAM/BLUETOOTH -

2017 Ford Edge

Sport AWD - NAVIGATION/REVERSE CAM/BLUETOOTH -

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4407864
  • Stock #: 17K BLACK 9529
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP3HBB99529
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2017 Ford Edge Sport AWD, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Panorama Roof


The luxurious Ford Edge Sport is loaded with all the bells and whistles. This options list includes navigation, reverse camera, panorama sunroof, bluetooth handsfree, heated seats, power; windows/locks/ mirrors/tailgate/seats and so much more. The 2.7L V6 boasts 315 HP while still getting up to a conservative 24MPG! That is impressive!



Low rate dealer arranged financing available!


At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".


Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST


Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle


Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Block Heater
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

