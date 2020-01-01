2017 Ford Edge Sport AWD, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Panorama Roof





The luxurious Ford Edge Sport is loaded with all the bells and whistles. This options list includes navigation, reverse camera, panorama sunroof, bluetooth handsfree, heated seats, power; windows/locks/ mirrors/tailgate/seats and so much more. The 2.7L V6 boasts 315 HP while still getting up to a conservative 24MPG! That is impressive!







Low rate dealer arranged financing available!





At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 20 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carproof verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip.





Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST





Safety Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

remote start

Block Heater

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Center Arm Rest

Inside Hood Release

Driver Side Airbag

