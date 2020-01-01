2017 Ford Edge

*Local Manitoba Vehicle, Only ONE Previous Owner, Accident-Free! AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather, Panoramic Roof!* Fully loaded, locally owned & accident free! This roomy white 2017 Edge SEL comes with all the options you'll ever need - like all wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated leather, panoramic roof, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks and tons more! Come check it out today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470