2017 Ford Edge

SEL *AWD/Navi/B.tooth/Htd Lthr/Pano Roof

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$29,593

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,119KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4443828
  • Stock #: 24263
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J83HBB32521
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Local Manitoba Vehicle, Only ONE Previous Owner, Accident-Free! AWD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather, Panoramic Roof!* Fully loaded, locally owned & accident free! This roomy white 2017 Edge SEL comes with all the options you'll ever need - like all wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated leather, panoramic roof, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and door locks and tons more! Come check it out today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

