Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Clean CarFax - Local trade - Perfectly Equipped

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Clean CarFax - Local trade - Perfectly Equipped

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$24,885

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,239KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4754004
  • Stock #: F34DWM
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J95HBB00260
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
  • Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
  • Seat-Rear Pass-Through
  • Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
  • Air Conditioning-Front
  • Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
  • Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
  • Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
  • Seats-Rear Bench
  • Steering Wheel-Adjustable
  • Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2017 Ford Edge SEL C...
 56,239 KM
$24,885 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 61,000 KM
$24,773 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 89,998 KM
$32,484 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Send A Message