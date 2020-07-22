Menu
2017 Ford Edge

62,895 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

AWD LUXURY

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

62,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5656926
  • Stock #: 20R4F33A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J81HBB76839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,895 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Black 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT One Owner, Local Trade, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Control, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

