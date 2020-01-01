Menu
2017 Ford Edge

81,178 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium Winter Tires Are On!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium Winter Tires Are On!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

81,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6266415
  • Stock #: F3N9TM
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K88HBC46383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease that we took in on trade, you want this. Winter tire package installed, the all season package in storage for next year. Factory remote start of course.
Edge Titanium looks very sharp. As the only dealership in the province with three luxury lines we know what to look for and we like this Edge.
Come on down and check out the only one we have to offer.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Spoiler
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

