Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

23,993 KM

Details Description Features

$25,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Technology PKG Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SEL Technology PKG Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot, Navigation

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6501588
  2. 6501588
  3. 6501588
  4. 6501588
  5. 6501588
  6. 6501588
  7. 6501588
  8. 6501588
  9. 6501588
  10. 6501588
  11. 6501588
  12. 6501588
  13. 6501588
  14. 6501588
  15. 6501588
  16. 6501588
  17. 6501588
  18. 6501588
  19. 6501588
  20. 6501588
  21. 6501588
  22. 6501588
  23. 6501588
  24. 6501588
  25. 6501588
  26. 6501588
  27. 6501588
  28. 6501588
  29. 6501588
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,898

+ taxes & licensing

23,993KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501588
  • Stock #: F3TUN4
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J89HBB38775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,993 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 29,168 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Forte EX No...
 95,489 KM
$7,798 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 88,868 KM
$18,953 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory