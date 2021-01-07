Menu
2017 Ford Edge

49,318 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
4DR TITANIUM AWD

4DR TITANIUM AWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6516775
  • Stock #: 5413
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K8XHBB06741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,318 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

