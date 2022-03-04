$29,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411
2017 Ford Edge
SEL AWD **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8657143
- Stock #: U2407A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Ford Edge has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater (STD), Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2" LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.