2017 Ford Edge

$22,980 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 3 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8866904

8866904 Stock #: 18IQ15780A

18IQ15780A VIN: 2FMPK4J83HBB64966

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18IQ15780A

Mileage 220,377 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.