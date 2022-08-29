$18,495+ tax & licensing
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2017 Ford Edge
2017 Ford Edge
SEL | 201A | Reverse Camera | Remote Start
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
166,320KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9224641
- Stock #: 5878A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J96HBB38743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade |, AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Foot Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perimeter Alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener, Utility Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation.
Black 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9