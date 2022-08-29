2017 Ford Edge

$18,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 3 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9224641

9224641 Stock #: 5878A

5878A VIN: 2FMPK4J96HBB38743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 166,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.