2017 Ford Escape

65,771 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

65,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038843
  • Stock #: 23234
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G94HUD00764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Lightning Blue]
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,771 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

