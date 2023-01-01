$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 5 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10354545

10354545 Stock #: 23242A

23242A VIN: 1FMCU0F71HUD69892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue[Lightning Blue]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,510 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.