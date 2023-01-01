Menu
2017 Ford Escape

176,510 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

S

2017 Ford Escape

S

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354545
  • Stock #: 23242A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F71HUD69892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue[Lightning Blue]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,510 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

