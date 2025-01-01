$20,870+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium 2.0 Liter | Appearance Pack | Moonroof | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$20,870
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. This well-maintained SUV offers a luxurious driving experience with its Ruby Red Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- SYNC Connect with mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Blind spot detection and rear collision warning for enhanced safety
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive now and feel the power and comfort of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us to take the next step towards your new ride.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555