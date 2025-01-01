Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. This well-maintained SUV offers a luxurious driving experience with its Ruby Red Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior. Key Features: - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Automatic transmission for smooth driving - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - SYNC Connect with mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity - Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort - Blind spot detection and rear collision warning for enhanced safety - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - Voice-activated dual-zone climate control

104,000 KM

Titanium 2.0 Liter | Appearance Pack | Moonroof | Low Kilometers

Titanium 2.0 Liter | Appearance Pack | Moonroof | Low Kilometers

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

VIN 1FMCU9J96HUE10885

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. This well-maintained SUV offers a luxurious driving experience with its Ruby Red Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- SYNC Connect with mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Blind spot detection and rear collision warning for enhanced safety
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control

Experience the Birchwood Ford difference today. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive now and feel the power and comfort of this Ford Escape for yourself. Visit www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us to take the next step towards your new ride.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Perimeter Alarm
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store
Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years
late availability Spring 2016
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

