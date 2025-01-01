Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store

Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features

SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years

late availability Spring 2016

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake