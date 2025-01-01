Menu
This Gray Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system.

2017 Ford Escape

89,250 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr Titanium **New Arrival**

12656154

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr Titanium **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99HUB18082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1346A
  • Mileage 89,250 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gray Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape Titanium!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 Ford Escape