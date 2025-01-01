$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
SE
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUA70559
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
2010 Ford Transit Connect 114.6" w/o rear door glass 0 $12,950 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa S 145,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2009 Lexus RX 350 169,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Email Westside Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2017 Ford Escape