Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

Details Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12809005

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1753832902
  2. 1753832899
  3. 1753832901
  4. 1753832906
  5. 1753832905
  6. 1753832897
  7. 1753832905
  8. 1753832896
  9. 1753832893
  10. 1753832903
  11. 1753832906
  12. 1753832903
  13. 1753832906
  14. 1753832906
  15. 1753832907
  16. 1753832899
  17. 1753832904
  18. 1753832905
  19. 1753832894
  20. 1753832898
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0GD2HUA70559

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2010 Ford Transit Connect 114.6
2010 Ford Transit Connect 114.6" w/o rear door glass 0 $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Versa S for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Nissan Versa S 145,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Lexus RX 350 169,000 KM $13,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2017 Ford Escape