Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,550 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE – 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 🚗
📍 Vehicle Details
• Trim: SE
• Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas
• Drivetrain: 4WD
• Transmission: Automatic
• Odometer: 223,550 KM
• Exterior: Black
• Interior: Gray Cloth
• VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUA66624
🛠 Features
• Heated Front Seats
• Power Driver Seat
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Adjustable Steering Wheel
• Power Windows
• Power Locks
• Power Mirrors
• Rear Defrost
• Power Liftgate
• Bucket Seats
• Cloth Upholstery
🎵 Audio & Tech
• AM/FM/CD
• Satellite Radio
• Vocal Assist Telematics
• Reverse Camera
💡 Lighting & Safety
• Fog Lights
• Traction Control
• ABS
📞 Call 204-255-1297 or visit The Car Guy Inc. today to schedule a test drive!
#TheCarGuyInc #FordEscape #UsedSUV #NowAvailable #FreshInventory #ManitobaCars
Vehicle Features
