Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=104 data-end=148>🚗 <strong data-start=107 data-end=145>FOR SALE – 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD</strong> 🚗</p><p data-start=150 data-end=362>📍 <strong data-start=153 data-end=172>Vehicle Details</strong><br data-start=172 data-end=175 />• Trim: SE<br data-start=185 data-end=188 />• Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas<br data-start=217 data-end=220 />• Drivetrain: 4WD<br data-start=237 data-end=240 />• Transmission: Automatic<br data-start=265 data-end=268 />• Odometer: 223,550 KM<br data-start=290 data-end=293 />• Exterior: Black<br data-start=310 data-end=313 />• Interior: Gray Cloth<br data-start=335 data-end=338 />• VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUA66624</p><hr data-start=364 data-end=367 /><p data-start=369 data-end=627>🛠 <strong data-start=372 data-end=384>Features</strong><br data-start=384 data-end=387 />• Heated Front Seats<br data-start=407 data-end=410 />• Power Driver Seat<br data-start=429 data-end=432 />• Air Conditioning<br data-start=450 data-end=453 />• Cruise Control<br data-start=469 data-end=472 />• Adjustable Steering Wheel<br data-start=499 data-end=502 />• Power Windows<br data-start=517 data-end=520 />• Power Locks<br data-start=533 data-end=536 />• Power Mirrors<br data-start=551 data-end=554 />• Rear Defrost<br data-start=568 data-end=571 />• Power Liftgate<br data-start=587 data-end=590 data-is-only-node= />• Bucket Seats<br data-start=604 data-end=607 />• Cloth Upholstery</p><hr data-start=629 data-end=632 /><p data-start=634 data-end=735>🎵 <strong data-start=637 data-end=653>Audio & Tech</strong><br data-start=653 data-end=656 />• AM/FM/CD<br data-start=666 data-end=669 />• Satellite Radio<br data-start=686 data-end=689 />• Vocal Assist Telematics<br data-start=714 data-end=717 />• Reverse Camera</p><hr data-start=737 data-end=740 /><p data-start=742 data-end=839>💡 <strong data-start=745 data-end=766>Lighting & Safety</strong><br data-start=793 data-end=796 />• Fog Lights<br data-start=808 data-end=811 />• Traction Control<br data-start=829 data-end=832 />• ABS</p><hr data-start=891 data-end=894 /><p data-start=896 data-end=982>📞 Call <strong data-start=904 data-end=920>204-255-1297</strong> or visit <strong data-start=930 data-end=950>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> today to schedule a test drive!</p><p data-start=984 data-end=1062>#TheCarGuyInc #FordEscape #UsedSUV #NowAvailable #FreshInventory #ManitobaCars</p>

2017 Ford Escape

223,550 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12845722

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1754774714
  2. 1754774714
  3. 1754774714
  4. 1754774714
  5. 1754774714
  6. 1754774714
  7. 1754774714
  8. 1754774714
  9. 1754774714
  10. 1754774714
  11. 1754774714
  12. 1754774714
  13. 1754774714
  14. 1754774714
  15. 1754774714
  16. 1754774714
  17. 1754774714
  18. 1754774714
  19. 1754774714
  20. 1754774714
  21. 1754774714
  22. 1754774714
  23. 1754774714
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G90HUA66624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,550 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 FOR SALE – 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 🚗

📍 Vehicle Details
• Trim: SE
• Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Gas
• Drivetrain: 4WD
• Transmission: Automatic
• Odometer: 223,550 KM
• Exterior: Black
• Interior: Gray Cloth
• VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUA66624

🛠 Features
• Heated Front Seats
• Power Driver Seat
• Air Conditioning
• Cruise Control
• Adjustable Steering Wheel
• Power Windows
• Power Locks
• Power Mirrors
• Rear Defrost
• Power Liftgate
• Bucket Seats
• Cloth Upholstery

🎵 Audio & Tech
• AM/FM/CD
• Satellite Radio
• Vocal Assist Telematics
• Reverse Camera

💡 Lighting & Safety
• Fog Lights
• Traction Control
• ABS

📞 Call 204-255-1297 or visit The Car Guy Inc. today to schedule a test drive!

#TheCarGuyInc #FordEscape #UsedSUV #NowAvailable #FreshInventory #ManitobaCars

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Leather Plus 145,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 282,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Patriot north for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Jeep Patriot north 191,400 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2017 Ford Escape