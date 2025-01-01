Menu
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD ONLY 93,000km ***** Like new condition !! Rebuilt status BC born and raised All power options inc Bluetooth with steering controls Backup camera Heated seats Satellite Radio Dual climate control TIPTRONIC paddle shift !!!! Absolutely impeccable in condition Runs and drives like new!!! Fresh safety done yesterday $11988. Includes 1 year powertrain warranty! Financing and up to 4 years warranty Available

2017 Ford Escape

93,348 KM

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing
SE

SE

12886226

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,348KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD0HUB54931

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,348 KM

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD ONLY 93,000km ***** Like new condition !! Rebuilt status BC born and raised All power options inc Bluetooth with steering controls Backup camera Heated seats Satellite Radio Dual climate control TIPTRONIC paddle shift !!!! Absolutely impeccable in condition Runs and drives like new!!! Fresh safety done yesterday $11988. Includes 1 year powertrain warranty! Financing and up to 4 years warranty Available

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

Battery Saver
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Internet radio app: Pandora
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Grille color: black / chrome accents
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / jack / USB

2017 Ford Escape