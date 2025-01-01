$11,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,348 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE FWD ONLY 93,000km ***** Like new condition !! Rebuilt status BC born and raised All power options inc Bluetooth with steering controls Backup camera Heated seats Satellite Radio Dual climate control TIPTRONIC paddle shift !!!! Absolutely impeccable in condition Runs and drives like new!!! Fresh safety done yesterday $11988. Includes 1 year powertrain warranty! Financing and up to 4 years warranty Available
