Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$15,993

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated seats
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium! This well-maintained SUV offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for your daily adventures.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Luxurious heated leather seats with 10-way power adjustment
- SYNC Services with mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Rear Collision Warning
- Convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Premium Sony sound system with 10 speakers

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a feature-packed Ford Escape. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect combination of comfort and capability. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver Lumbar Support
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2-way manually adjustable rear headrests and rear centre armrest
4-way manually adjustable front headrests
60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch
dual seat back map pockets
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 10 Sony speakers
auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Driver Seat Memory w/3 Settings
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

