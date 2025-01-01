$15,993+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$15,993
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,530 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated seats
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium! This well-maintained SUV offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance for your daily adventures.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Luxurious heated leather seats with 10-way power adjustment
- SYNC Services with mobile hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Rear Collision Warning
- Convenient power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Premium Sony sound system with 10 speakers
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a feature-packed Ford Escape. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect combination of comfort and capability. Our friendly staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchasing process. Your next adventure awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
204-261-3490