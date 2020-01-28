Menu
2017 Ford Escape

S *Fwd/B.CAM/B.TOOTH

2017 Ford Escape

S *Fwd/B.CAM/B.TOOTH

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,451KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4593198
  • Stock #: 24309
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F76HUB69932
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*FWD, Bluetooth, Backup Camera!* This grey 2017 Escape S is roomy and great on gas! Well equipped with front wheel drive, backup camera, Bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and tons more! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215

