2017 Ford Escape

Titanium CLEAN CARFAX | REAR CAM | RMT STRT

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium CLEAN CARFAX | REAR CAM | RMT STRT

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$24,482

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,993KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4637067
  • Stock #: F32XKU
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUB32693
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2017 Ford Escape Titanium Black 2017 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic

Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Remote Start, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/Auto High Lamps, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, Canadian Touring Package, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane-Keeping System, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Technology Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Rear bench seats
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Keyless Start
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • AppLink
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • 8" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities
  • 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

