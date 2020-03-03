Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Knee Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

MEMORY MIRRORS

Power Lift Gates

Keyless Start

Driver Side Airbag

Blind spot sensor

Mirror integrated turn signals

6 spd automatic transmission

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter

audio volume limiter

early low fuel warning

Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

AppLink

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Rear Collision Warning

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

8" centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities

911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 10 Sony speakers

auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

