2017 Ford Escape

Titanium Sport Package

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium Sport Package

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$24,225

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,012KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4932459
  • Stock #: F355VX
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUD13647
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

2017 Ford Escape Titanium Sport Pkg White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2017 4WD EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic

Back Up Camera, SYNC Connect, Power Lift Gate, Reverse Sensors, Remote Start, Heated Leather Seats, 4WD, Heated Steering Wheel, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 3.07 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Titanium Sport Appearance Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels.


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
  • audio volume limiter
  • early low fuel warning
  • Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

