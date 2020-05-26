Menu
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2017 Ford Escape

4WD TITANIUM *NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC ROOF*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5024895
  • Stock #: C90838
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUC90838
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM FORD CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS - TOP TITANIUM TRIM LEVEL* This fully loaded SUV includes LCD touchscreen display with Navigation and rear-view camera, SYNC voice activated Bluetooth, power heated leather seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, satellite radio, dual climate control, remote keyless entry with push button and remote start, steering wheel audio controls, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, power heated mirrors, upgraded 18" alloy wheels, parking sensors, blind spot detection, power lift-gate, 4WD stability, Ford`s upgraded 2.0L EcoBoost engine and much more! Payments start as low as $77 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $5172.23 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

