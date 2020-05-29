Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Titanium 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

  64,400KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5173178
  Stock #: U0977B
  VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUD21521
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Silver Ford Escape Titanium is sleek, smart and more fun than ever! Awarded Best Affordable Crossover SUV of 2013, it has the best automatic highway fuel economy in its class. It comes with a 4WD Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine. There are tons of neat features to impress your friends! Bluetooth capability allows you to make hands-free calls, and you can connect your smart phone to play your tunes. It has a SecuriCode keyless entry keypad, SYNC voice activated communications and entertainment system, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. The push-button start is as easy as pushing a button when you get in to start your vehicle. So convenient! Safety features include dual-stage front airbags, a safety canopy system with side-curtain airbags and rollover sensor. The front leather-trimmed bucket seats are heated and will keep you toasty warm in the winter. The driver seat has a 10-way power driver seat with 3-setting memory, along with a 4-way manual passenger seat. Equipped with a 10-speaker sound system, you can listen to a variety of stations on SIRIUS satellite radio with a 6-month prepaid subscription. The titanium also has a reverse sensing system, hands-free liftgate and a remote start system. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Escape Titanium! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

