2017 Ford Escape

122,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

122,012KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5615838
  • Stock #: B18144TR
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G96HUB18144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B18144TR
  • Mileage 122,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: 

  • Heated Front Seats,
  • Cloth Seats
  • Backup Camera
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Sirius XM

Vehicle History: 

  • One Owner

Why this 2017 Ford Escape SE?

The perfect economical vehicle for you and your family. Will help you navigate the tough climates with the intelligent 4WD and keep you warm in the winter with heated seats! Also a great starter vehicle for those beginning their journey in life, an SUV they can grow into and go camping with their friends!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Driver Restriction Features
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 61.7L
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

