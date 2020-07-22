The perfect economical vehicle for you and your family. Will help you navigate the tough climates with the intelligent 4WD and keep you warm in the winter with heated seats! Also a great starter vehicle for those beginning their journey in life, an SUV they can grow into and go camping with their friends!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints