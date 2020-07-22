Menu
2017 Ford Escape

87,712 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

River City Ford

204-837-3636

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-837-3636

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,712KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5615844
  Stock #: C82874TR
  VIN: 1FMCU9J96HUC82874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C82874TR
  • Mileage 87,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features: 

  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Front Seats
  • Backup Sensors
  • Backup Camera
  • Push Button Start
  • Remote Start
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Sync 3
  • Sirius XM

Vehicle History: 

  • Local Trade
  • One Owner
  • Purchased and Serviced Hat River City Ford

Why this 2017 Ford Escape Titanium?

This nicely equipped Titanium will provide luxury and comfort for you and your family. Drive around in style with heads turning as the beautiful blue pops as you zip by with the spirited 2L turbo!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
3.07 Axle Ratio
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Blind spot sensor
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
390w Regular Amplifier
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4
LIGHTNING BLUE
Driver Restriction Features
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Rear Collision Warning
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 61.7L
Requires Subscription
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years, Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features, FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store, late av...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email River City Ford

River City Ford

River City Ford

3636 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

