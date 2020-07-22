Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Seating
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
Body-coloured door handles
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4
Driver Restriction Features
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years, Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features, FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store, late av...
