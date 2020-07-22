+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19097 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD LUXURY 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT One Owner, Local Trade, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SE Sport Appearance Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 19" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM® Select+ Trial Subscription * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * 172-Point Inspection * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca
