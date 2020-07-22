Menu
2017 Ford Escape

66,175 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

AWD LUXURY

2017 Ford Escape

AWD LUXURY

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,175KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5656914
  Stock #: 5302
  VIN: 1FMCU9G95HUA66618

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5302
  • Mileage 66,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 19097 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD LUXURY 4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT One Owner, Local Trade, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated door mirrors, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SE Sport Appearance Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 19" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Certified. Ford Certified Details: * CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. Complimentary 3-Month SiriusXM® Select+ Trial Subscription * Roadside Assistance available 24/7, 365 days a year * Get As Low As 1.9% APR Financing on Ford Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles * 172-Point Inspection * 12-month or 20,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

