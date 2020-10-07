Menu
2017 Ford Escape

78,287 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

AWD

AWD

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

78,287KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084108
  • Stock #: 5301A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUD55221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,287 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2449 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

