100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2449 kilometers below market average! Black 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost One Owner, Local Trade, Clean Carfax, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Black Roof Side Rails, Block heater, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tonneau Cover, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
