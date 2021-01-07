Menu
2017 Ford Escape

92,179 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6445896
  • Stock #: 409497
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD1HUC69381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,179 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Compass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
Passenger Seat
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA

Email Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-XXXX

204-615-6979

