2017 Ford Escape

106,499 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Auto Excell

204-888-4070

S REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LOADED

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

106,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6742373
  • Stock #: 8064
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F73HUB18064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8064
  • Mileage 106,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE S



BACK-UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIR BAGS, SEAT NONE, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, TELESCOPE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, LF SIDE AIRBAG, TILT WHEEL, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL YES, CD IN DASH, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, RF SIDE AIRBAG


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

