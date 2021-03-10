Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

89,049 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

S LOADED, BACKUP CAMERA, LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

S LOADED, BACKUP CAMERA, LOW KMS

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 6742391
  2. 6742391
  3. 6742391
  4. 6742391
  5. 6742391
  6. 6742391
  7. 6742391
  8. 6742391
  9. 6742391
  10. 6742391
  11. 6742391
  12. 6742391
  13. 6742391
  14. 6742391
  15. 6742391
  16. 6742391
  17. 6742391
  18. 6742391
  19. 6742391
Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

89,049KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6742391
  • Stock #: 8788
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F71HUD68788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8788
  • Mileage 89,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE S



BACK-UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR WIPER, AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL AIR BAGS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HARD TOP, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, LF SIDE AIRBAG, TELESCOPE, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TILT WHEEL, CD IN DASH, POWER MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, CD IN DASH YES, POWER STEERING, CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS


___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 156,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 94,321 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 136,368 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory