This Local Trade 2017 Ford Escape SE Front Wheel Drive is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's loaded with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!
