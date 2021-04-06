Menu
2017 Ford Escape

73,715 KM

Details Description Features

$16,550

+ tax & licensing
$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$16,550

+ taxes & licensing

73,715KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863988
  • Stock #: F3X6JN
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUB69825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,715 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2017 Ford Escape SE Front Wheel Drive is powered by a 1.5L EcoBoost and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's loaded with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

