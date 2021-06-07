Menu
2017 Ford Escape

38,955 KM

Details

$25,899

+ tax & licensing
$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanum Clean CarFax! Local Car!

2017 Ford Escape

Titanum Clean CarFax! Local Car!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$25,899

+ taxes & licensing

38,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7266650
  • Stock #: F42XHT
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J99HUE99609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F42XHT
  • Mileage 38,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a near new used car? Look no further! The pride of ownership really shows on this one.
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

