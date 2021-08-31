+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Odometer is 23285 kilometers below market average!
2017 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Shadow Black
-4WD
-6 Speakers
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
-Low tire pressure warning
-Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable
-SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6