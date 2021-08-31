Menu
2017 Ford Escape

42,184 KM

Details Description Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7781394
  • Stock #: F4885X
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUB16776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,184 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

Odometer is 23285 kilometers below market average!

2017 Ford Escape SE EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Shadow Black

-4WD
-6 Speakers
-Automatic temperature control
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats
-Low tire pressure warning
-Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable
-SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
4.2" LCD display in centre stack

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

