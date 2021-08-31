$23,991 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7781394

7781394 Stock #: F4885X

F4885X VIN: 1FMCU9G90HUB16776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Medium Light Stone

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,184 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 4.2" LCD display in centre stack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.