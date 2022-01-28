Menu
2017 Ford Escape

42,738 KM

Details

$30,996

+ tax & licensing
$30,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium*4WD/Navigation/Remote Starter/Heated Seat

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium*4WD/Navigation/Remote Starter/Heated Seat

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$30,996

+ taxes & licensing

42,738KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8252331
  • Stock #: 25383
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J95HUD00734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25383
  • Mileage 42,738 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * Only 42,738 km * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** GOOD VALUE, DECENT CARGO SPACE, RESPECTABLE FUEL ECONOMY are some of the features of the 2017 Ford Escape Titanium. Nicely equipped with ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE STARTER, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, air conditioning and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

