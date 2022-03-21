Menu
2017 Ford Escape

195,081 KM

Details Description Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

195,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8816282
  • Stock #: P1261
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD0HUD62697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1261
  • Mileage 195,081 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

****FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYL 1.5T ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, NICELY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REMOTE STARTER, AC, ABS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, ALLOYS, WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $15,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Battery Saver
Axle ratio: 3.51
Rear
Split
3
2
Chrome Accents
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
4
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Interior accents: chrome
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Steering ratio: 15.2
Phone: voice operated
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
halogen
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
with washer
with read function
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

